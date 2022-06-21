Ex-Bengals CB hints at retirement

Trae Waynes is a free agent after spending two injury-riddled seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it does not sound like the veteran cornerback plans to play in 2022.

Waynes told the “Gary & Stein Sports Show” podcast that he has received multiple calls from teams. The 29-year-old says he is not interesting in playing, however.

“It’s open, but I’m not really exploring anything, to be honest with you,” Waynes said, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. “Multiple teams have actually called. Honestly, in my head, I’m done. I’m not officially doing it just because I don’t give a (expletive). But I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

That makes it seem like Waynes is at least keeping his options open, though he sounds pretty certain about calling it a career. He cited injuries as the main reason for that.

Waynes signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals prior to the 2020 season. He did not play at all that year due to a pectoral injury and missed all but five games last season because of a hamstring injury.

Waynes said he was supposed to play in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, but he ended up getting hurt again.

“I told my wife this after the game, I was like, ‘There’s nothing more frustrating knowing you’re supposed to be out there but you physically can’t because your body is just failing,'” Waynes said.

After he starred at Michigan State as a two-year starter, Waynes was taken by the Vikings with the No. 11 overall pick in 2014. He spent five seasons in Minnesota before signing with the Bengals. If he is truly retired, he finishes his career with seven interceptions and 43 passes defensed in 79 games.