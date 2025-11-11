Bill Belichick had a classic response to the Giants speculation

Is Bill Belichick interested in the New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy? If anyone was expecting an answer, they’re going to be solely disappointed.

Belichick conceded Tuesday that he has fielded some questions from players and recruits about whether he might leave for the Giants job. However, the North Carolina head coach swatted the questions away with a very classic Belichick response.

“Look I’ve been down this road before,” Belichick said, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “I’m focused on Wake Forest, that’s it. That’s my commitment to this team. This week it’s Wake Forest, next week it’s that opponent and so forth. I’m here to do the best for this team.”

It’s not quite “on to Cincinnati,” but it certainly carries the same spirit. After his North Carolina stint started with a lot of unusual distractions, he appears to have reverted back to form.

Admittedly, there is no guarantee the Giants would even have interest in Belichick. His North Carolina tenure has not gone well, though he has stabilized it with back-to-back wins. The rumors are inevitable, especially since Belichick rose to prominence in the NFL as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in the late 1980s, but the Giants appear focused on other options.

As Belichick succinctly noted, the Tar Heels will face off against Wake Forest on Saturday. A win would give them five on the season and put North Carolina on the brink of bowl eligibility.