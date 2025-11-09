Bills reportedly made strong push to acquire 1,000-yard WR

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane suggested this week that the team was stonewalled while trying to work out a few different trades prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and Jaylen Waddle was one player they reportedly tried to acquire.

The Bills were the highest bidder for Waddle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Miami Dolphins were unwilling to trade their top wide receiver to Buffalo, however.

The same was true for the New York Jets and Quinnen Williams. Buffalo made an offer for Williams before the Jets traded the Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills were the high bidder for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and also tried to acquire then-Jets DL Quinnen Williams before Tuesday’s trade deadline, per sources.



In both cases, their AFC East rivals ultimately gave Buffalo no help in its push for a 6th straight division title. pic.twitter.com/GQrnJxm6dV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2025

It is unclear what the Bills offered for Waddle, but the Dolphins were said to be seeking at least a first-round pick in return for the star wide receiver.

Beane told reporters following the trade deadline that he was “mad as any other fan” that the team was unable to make a deal. He said he fully expected to make a trade.

“Unfortunately, it takes two to tango and we tried on quite a few,” Beane said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “And a lot was just, yeah, we’re not moving, and some was, we ran into a couple teams in our division were trading and couldn’t get a lot of interest there.”

The Bills could have used some wide receiver help. Tight end Dalton Kincaid entered Week 10 as their leading receiver with 411 yards despite missing a game. Khalil Shakir has been solid, but Buffalo does not have a true No. 1 receiver.

Waddle is on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard campaign in five NFL seasons. He has been Miami’s clear top option in the passing game since Tyreek Hill went down with an injury. The Dolphins are 2-7 and nowhere near playoff contention, but they were not desperate enough to help the Bills on their pursuit of a Super Bowl.