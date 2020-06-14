pixel 1
Sunday, June 14, 2020

Bradley Chubb at ‘full speed’ in recovery from ACL tear

June 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was growing into one of the game’s top young pass rushers before suffering a torn ACL in 2019. Fortunately, it appears that his injury isn’t having any long-term impacts.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said that Chubb is at full speed in his recovery from the ACL tear, and is expecting a big season from the young pass rusher.

“We’ve seen him running on tape, and he’s full speed and ready to go,” Donatell said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “You’ll see a really good year from him.”

Chubb burst onto the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018. He lasted just four games in 2019 before suffering the injury, but he actually found a way to see that as a good thing. He looks to be in good shape going forward, and will be ready for training camp.

