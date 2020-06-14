Bradley Chubb at ‘full speed’ in recovery from ACL tear

Bradley Chubb was growing into one of the game’s top young pass rushers before suffering a torn ACL in 2019. Fortunately, it appears that his injury isn’t having any long-term impacts.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said that Chubb is at full speed in his recovery from the ACL tear, and is expecting a big season from the young pass rusher.

“We’ve seen him running on tape, and he’s full speed and ready to go,” Donatell said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “You’ll see a really good year from him.”

Chubb burst onto the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018. He lasted just four games in 2019 before suffering the injury, but he actually found a way to see that as a good thing. He looks to be in good shape going forward, and will be ready for training camp.