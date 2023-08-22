Brandin Cooks finds unusual way of bonding with new Cowboys teammates

Brandin Cooks sure knows how to win over new teammates.

The new Dallas Cowboys receiver Cooks went viral this weekend for his unusual bonding activity with teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore. Cooks, who is a licensed pilot, took Parsons and Gilmore up in a flight over the stadium before Saturday’s preseason contest against Seattle.

Here is the video, which was posted by Cooks on his Instagram page.

The six-time 1,000-yard receiver Cooks was acquired by the Cowboys via a trade in March with the Houston Texans. He is expected to be Dallas’ No. 2 pass-catcher next season behind All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Spending some alone time with each other whilst thousands of feet up in the air is definitely a quick way of building up trust and fellowship. Cooks is also probably eager to bond with some new buddies after his very rocky 2022 season with the Texans.