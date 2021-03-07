Broncos want to bring Von Miller back next season

The Denver Broncos have a decision to make on Von Miller, but they want the linebacker to return next season.

Miller is entering the final year of the 6-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Broncos ahead of the 2016 season. Miller is due to make $17.5 million in base salary for 2021, but the Broncos have the option to bring him back. They have to decide by March 17 whether they want to exercise their option for him. If so, $7 million of his money would become guaranteed.

During the week, new Broncos GM George Paton said the team wants Miller back.

“We want to bring Von back. We’re still working through that. I don’t want to get into everything, but we want to bring him back. The legal process, it’s a serious situation obviously, but we do want Von back,” Paton said.

We learned on Friday that Miller will not face criminal charges for the investigation in which he was involved. That could clear one hurdle towards Denver bringing him back. But the team might want to see if the soon-to-be 32-year-old is willing to take less money than his $22 million cap hit for 2021.

Miller had 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games last season. That broke a streak of five straight seasons with double-digit sack totals for the linebacker.