Buccaneers player thinks team is lobbying Tom Brady to make comeback

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers player still believes Tom Brady’s NFL career may not be over.

In an appearance on “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. suggested that team management is trying to convince Brady to return for one more NFL season.

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team,” Winfield said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “Hey, it could happen. Anything’s possible.”

Winfield seems to be speculating here, because there are no indications that Brady is considering a comeback of any sort. The biggest signal is that he bought a share of an NFL team during the offseason, and it wasn’t even the Bucs. He has also been publicly adamant that he is not coming back for a second time.

This seems like wishful thinking from Winfield. Ultimately, the Buccaneers will almost certainly have to decide between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask as their starting quarterback for 2023.