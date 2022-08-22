Bucs player weighs in on Tom Brady reality TV rumor

Tom Brady returned practice on Monday after spending more than a week away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star quarterback will likely never get into detail about where he went or why he needed time off, but at least one of his teammates seems to be having fun with the rumors.

An internet sleuth floated an entertaining theory last week that Brady left the Bucs to fulfill an obligation to film “The Masked Singer.” Veteran tight end Cameron Brate was asked about that on Monday. He joked that Brady would probably do better on the show than Rob Gronkowski, who was on it previously.

“He couldn’t do worse at Masked Singer than Gronk,” Bucs tight end Cam Brate says of theories that Tom Brady was on the show while away. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

As you might expect, Gronk is not exactly Whitney Houston. He entertained fans on the show two years ago but did not make it very far before having to reveal his true identity.

Brate then spoke about what it is like to have an insanely famous teammate like Brady.

Video: Bucs tight end Cam Brate — mustache coming in strong — jokes about the talk of Tom Brady as reality TV star. pic.twitter.com/tHpAvgsS17 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

If Brady was filming “The Masked Singer,” we won’t know for a while. Contestants sign nondisclosure agreements and are not allowed to give anything away. The theory still seems farfetched, of course.

A report over the weekend revealed a more plausible reason for why Brady needed time off.