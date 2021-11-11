Cam Newton will reportedly meet with former team

Cam Newton has been a free agent since he was released by the New England Patriots prior to the season, but the former NFL MVP may finally have a new job opportunity.

Newton is expected to meet with Carolina Panthers head coach and the team’s ownership group this week, according to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers lost their starting quarterback this week after Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. Tests revealed an incomplete fracture of Darnold’s shoulder, and he is expected to miss at least four weeks. The former first-round pick has thrown 10 interceptions in his last six games, so it’s possible he would have been benched even without the injury.

Newton, of course, was drafted first overall by the Panthers back in 2011. He became an NFL star with the team and spent nine seasons there. Shoulder and foot injuries derailed his career, and he has not gotten back on track since he was released by Carolina before the 2020 season.

Newton does not have much financial incentive to play this year due to the structure of his previous deal with the Patriots. He would likely only sign with a team if he has an opportunity to start. It’s possible the Panthers could give him one. They will start P.J. Walker in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with Matt Barkley as their backup.