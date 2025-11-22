Larry Brown Sports

CeeDee Lamb felt ‘disrespected’ by report about him at casino

by Comments
CeeDee Lamb without a helmet
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) before the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took some offense to claims about his behavior at a Las Vegas casino, but not for the reason one might expect.

Lamb and teammate George Pickens were benched for the first offensive drive of the Cowboys’ 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. for breaking curfew prior to the game. Rumors had spread that one or both players were publicly intoxicated at Red Rock Casino, with one viral claim stating that Lamb had been seen throwing up at the casino on the morning of the game.

That rumor bothered Lamb, and not just because of the implied lack of professionalism. The wide receiver said the rumor was disrespectful because he knows how to hold his liquor.

You can accuse Lamb of breaking curfew before game day, but don’t ever accuse him of getting completely smashed in public.

Lamb’s discipline was pretty minor, and coaches and staff certainly did not seem angry at them at any point during the game. The Cowboys likely would have had to take stronger action had the rumors been true. After all, one MLB player was more or less temporarily kicked off his team for staying out too late before a game.

