 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 8, 2020

Chargers coach Keith Burns gets very creative with his mask on sidelines

November 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Keith Burns shorts mask

Los Angeles Chargers assistant special teams coach Keith Burns got very creative with his choice of a mask during Sunday’s game.

Burns was shown on the sidelines wearing a pair of shorts as his mask during the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is no explanation for what happened or why he did it, but that is just a funny look from Burns.

Unfortunately for him, his Chargers came up short yet again and lost in heartbreaking fashion for their fans. They are now 2-6 on the season and have lost six of their last seven games.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus