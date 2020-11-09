Chargers coach Keith Burns gets very creative with his mask on sidelines

Los Angeles Chargers assistant special teams coach Keith Burns got very creative with his choice of a mask during Sunday’s game.

Burns was shown on the sidelines wearing a pair of shorts as his mask during the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A Chargers coach is wearing shorts as a mask in today's game. pic.twitter.com/ex86Gq0w2e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2020

There is no explanation for what happened or why he did it, but that is just a funny look from Burns.

Unfortunately for him, his Chargers came up short yet again and lost in heartbreaking fashion for their fans. They are now 2-6 on the season and have lost six of their last seven games.