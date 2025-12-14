Chargers take a cold shot at Chiefs after eliminating them from playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers are relishing finally having the upper hand on their longtime division foes.

The Chargers defeated the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field in Kansas City, Mo. They won by a 16-13 final score and officially eliminated the Chiefs from 2025 NFL postseason contention by doing so.

After the game went final, the Chargers took a cold shot at the Chiefs via their official X page. They posted an edited clip from “SpongeBob SquarePants” playing on the fact that they had just knocked Kansas City out of playoff contention.

Take a look at the video, which featured a ruthless “Cancun” reference at the end as well.

The Chiefs had made five trips to the Super Bowl in the past six seasons and were victorious in three of them. They had also earned two entirely separate AFC Championship Game berths over the last decade. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to 2014 (Andy Reid’s second season in charge and a time when Patrick Mahomes was still a teenager) for the last time that Kansas City missed the playoffs outright.

Meanwhile, the Chargers improved to 10-4 with Sunday’s win, putting them on the verge of clinching their own playoff spot with three games left to play. True, the Chargers still have not won a division title since 2009 and are again unlikely to do so this year with the Denver Broncos ahead of them in the standings. But they are at least having fun right now at the expense of the adversary that has given them a whole lot of grief over the years.