Cowboys ran an awesome fake FG with Brandon Aubrey

The Dallas Cowboys’ special teams unit showed on Sunday that they did their homework.

The Cowboys ran a beautiful fake field goal to perfection during their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night. Dallas intercepted a pass from J.J. McCarthy on Minnesota’s second offensive play of the game. They drove down to the Minnesota 29 and set up for a 47-yard field goal attempt on 4th-and-4. Rather than have Brandon Aubrey attempt the kick, holder Bryan Anger put the ball down but picked it up and flipped the ball to Aubrey, who ran for a 6-yard gain to get the first down.

Dallas dials up the fake Field Goal and Brandon Aubrey takes off for the first down, bold call early 🔥 #Cowboys #SNF pic.twitter.com/hqCIUlDlBj — Aggregate Sports (@AggregateSports) December 15, 2025

As if being a top kicker in the NFL weren’t enough, now we know that Aubrey can scamper pretty well too. Aubrey did miss a 51-yard field goal attempt later in the half, which was a surprise. It was only his third missed field goal attempt of the season.

Aubrey entered the game second in career field goal percentage in NFL history, behind only Cameron Dicker.