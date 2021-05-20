CJ McCollum jabs LeBron James for embellishing foul from Draymond Green

LeBron James said the way Draymond Green fouled him toward the end of Wednesday night’s play-in game left him with impaired vision, but Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum was among those who felt LeBron embellished a bit.

James drove to the basket with about two minutes left in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Green tried to defend and ended up poking LeBron in the eye. James stayed down on the floor for a while holding his face.

LeBron stayed on the ground after being fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/BtC5Bu5U4c — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

McCollum saw it as a flop. He jokingly called LeBron an “actor” on Twitter and said the Lakers star was just trying to steal some extra rest before shooting his free throws.

Actor of the year — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

James, of course, insists he wasn’t faking. He drained a game-winning 3-pointer shortly after the foul, and he said he was seeing three rims when he put up the shot. You can see the video here.