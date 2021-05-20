 Skip to main content
CJ McCollum jabs LeBron James for embellishing foul from Draymond Green

May 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

LeBron James said the way Draymond Green fouled him toward the end of Wednesday night’s play-in game left him with impaired vision, but Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum was among those who felt LeBron embellished a bit.

James drove to the basket with about two minutes left in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Green tried to defend and ended up poking LeBron in the eye. James stayed down on the floor for a while holding his face.

McCollum saw it as a flop. He jokingly called LeBron an “actor” on Twitter and said the Lakers star was just trying to steal some extra rest before shooting his free throws.

James, of course, insists he wasn’t faking. He drained a game-winning 3-pointer shortly after the foul, and he said he was seeing three rims when he put up the shot. You can see the video here.

