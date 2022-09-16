Report: Ex-Bills WR drawing heavy free agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams.

Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.

Beasley is still unsigned by choice and is being selective in choosing a new team. His hope is to join a Super Bowl contender.

The 33-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a solid contributor to the offense and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. He played in 16 games in 2021, catching 82 passes for 693 yards and a touchdown. The Bills had hoped to keep him in the fold, but the wide receiver clearly wanted to move on following last season.