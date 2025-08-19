Fans all said the same thing about Colts naming Daniel Jones their starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts have officially named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season, and many fans believe that says a lot more about the man Jones beat out than it does about Jones himself.

Jones won the starting job over Anthony Richardson, who has once again been banged up this offseason. Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that he views Jones as the team’s starter for the season and does not “want to have a short leash on that.”

It has been just three years since Indianapolis drafted Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. If the Colts do not believe in the former Florida star enough to start him over Jones, that is probably a bad sign for Richardson’s future with the team.

After Jones was named the Colts’ starter, fans all wondered how Richardson was unable to beat out a quarterback who went 24-44-1 as a starter with the New York Giants before being benched last season.

Ain’t no way my guy lost a QB battle to DANIEL JONES 😭 pic.twitter.com/16lkV903Sz — betr (@betr) August 19, 2025

The Colts to Anthony Richardson pic.twitter.com/yAHaWEzEWb — Armel (@Armelgeddon) August 19, 2025

Man, AR really couldn't beat out Daniel Jones?🤦‍♂️ — Knick🏴‍☠️ (@knickzred) August 19, 2025

AR gotta be absolutely atrocious in the film room on top of everything we’ve seen on the field — Mike (@MikeForcella) August 19, 2025

Another Gator bust being benched — CanesMuse (@canes_muse) August 19, 2025

Is Richardson really this bad? 😂 💀 — TheSteveStream (@TheSteveStream) August 19, 2025

Richardson was injured through much of his first two NFL seasons. He did not exactly make the most of his opportunities when healthy, however. In 15 career games, Richardson has 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions.

Richardson also drew criticism last season for the admission he made after he subbed himself out of a game.

Unless Jones suddenly turns his career around, there is still a good chance that Richardson will start at some point this season. But if the Colts viewed Richardson as a potential franchise quarterback, he probably would have won the competition with Jones. It is telling that Richardson is beginning his third NFL season on the bench.