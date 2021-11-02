Colts reporter shuts down Carson Wentz rumor from Colin Cowherd

Carson Wentz has played well overall in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, but a horrible mistake he made on Sunday may have cost the team a win against the Tennessee Titans. Have plays like that led to some within the organization losing faith in the veteran quarterback? That depends on who you ask.

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports 1 said on his podcast this week that there is a strong difference of opinions with the Colts regarding Wentz’s future with the team.

“I think they’re split in the building on what to do with Carson Wentz,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue. “I think Frank Reich wants him. He’s one of those quarterbacks. He divides a building.”

Cowherd didn’t say whether he was speculating or relaying information from sources. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, it doesn’t matter. The reporter said the information “isn’t close to true.”

Can assure you this isn’t close to true. https://t.co/8VrySvN3vX — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 2, 2021

Sites need to stop running with every rumor ever uttered. It’s amateur — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 2, 2021

Wentz has only thrown three interceptions all season, but some of his recent turnovers have been abysmal. He threw a brutal pick-six (video here) with less than two minutes left in regulation of a tie game on Sunday. The Colts then lost to the Titans in overtime. The week before that, Wentz put Indy in a tough spot with a terrible red-zone turnover against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts are 3-5 and not completely out of contention in a mediocre AFC, but they need better play from Wentz. It seems unlikely that anyone within the organization is passing hard judgment after less than half a season. That said, Wentz has been trending in the wrong direction over the past couple of weeks.