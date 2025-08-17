Commanders reportedly shopping key offensive player

The Washington Commanders may be offering up a significant offensive weapon in trade talks.

The Commanders are shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. to other teams, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. It is unclear how much interest there is in Robinson or how serious the Commanders are about trading him.

Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL.



The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/WKB21BVBZp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2025

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Commanders are shopping him, it would suggest that they are not confident in their ability — or perhaps willingness — to sign him to a new long-term contract.

Robinson has been an intriguing backfield player for the Commanders during his first three NFL seasons. He had 187 carries for 799 yards and eight touchdowns for the Commanders last season, and was expected to remain the closest thing Washington has to a lead back going into 2025.

The 26-year-old back has carved out a solid career for himself despite being the victim of a shooting to start his NFL career. That career might simply have to continue somewhere else, especially if Robinson is eager for a decent payday.