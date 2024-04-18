Commanders GM reveals whether team would trade No. 2 pick

The Washington Commanders are essentially on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it does not sound like they are entertaining any trade offers for their pick.

With Caleb Williams a virtual certainty to be taken first overall by the Chicago Bears next Thursday, the Commanders are working to decide which quarterback they want at No. 2. General manager Adam Peters spoke with reporters on Thursday about that process, and he made it clear that the pick is not for sale.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2. Don’t see a lot of scenarios where we trade down,” Peters said.

Peters added that the Commanders are “real close” to deciding which player they want to take. He anticipates a final decision being made early next week, though Peters emphasized that there is no rush.

If Washington’s brass has truly yet to settle on a quarterback, they are likely deciding between LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Recent reports have indicated that Commanders executives have already made up their minds, which could be the case.

Even if a team blows the Commanders away with an offer, it does not sound like they have any intention of trading back in the draft. The same cannot be said for the team that is slated to pick right after them.