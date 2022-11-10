 Skip to main content
Thursday, November 10, 2022

Commanders refunding money they have withheld from fans for years?

November 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are currently at the center of a criminal investigation into allegations that they engaged in financial improprieties, and they continue to look shadier by the day.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., revealed on Thursday that he has heard from several former Commanders season ticket holders who say the team has been refunding outstanding account balances. One fan who has not been a season ticket holder since 2008 shared a copy of the letter he received from the team. It states that the fan has a balance associated with a security deposit and that Washington previously made an unsuccessful attempt to contact him.

You can see the letter below:

Another fan said he or she received deposit money back after requesting it. The Commanders agreed to “issue a check in full amount, in exchange for your agreement to the attached proposed release.”

All of that could be standard procedure. It is possible that the Commanders reached out to the fans previously and were unable to contact them and have been holding the money. What does not seem like a coincidence is that more letters are going out years later at the same time the team is under criminal investigation.

Daniel Snyder’s team has been accused of cooking their financial books and potentially withholding money from fellow NFL teams. They have vehemently denied the allegations.

Washington Commanders
