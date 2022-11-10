Commanders refunding money they have withheld from fans for years?

The Washington Commanders are currently at the center of a criminal investigation into allegations that they engaged in financial improprieties, and they continue to look shadier by the day.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., revealed on Thursday that he has heard from several former Commanders season ticket holders who say the team has been refunding outstanding account balances. One fan who has not been a season ticket holder since 2008 shared a copy of the letter he received from the team. It states that the fan has a balance associated with a security deposit and that Washington previously made an unsuccessful attempt to contact him.

You can see the letter below:

Multiple @1067theFan listeners tell us they've recently received letters like this one from Commanders years removed from having ticket plans. This person hasn't had tix since 2008. Seems like team says it has deposit money it needs to give back to fan or report/remit to state. pic.twitter.com/vqyfwzb4zr — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 10, 2022

Another fan said he or she received deposit money back after requesting it. The Commanders agreed to “issue a check in full amount, in exchange for your agreement to the attached proposed release.”

Just heard about another fan who got deposit money back from Commanders upon request. The fascinating part? I saw a correspondence the fan had with the team. Team agreed to "issue a check in full amount, in exchange for your agreement to the attached proposed release." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 10, 2022

All of that could be standard procedure. It is possible that the Commanders reached out to the fans previously and were unable to contact them and have been holding the money. What does not seem like a coincidence is that more letters are going out years later at the same time the team is under criminal investigation.

Daniel Snyder’s team has been accused of cooking their financial books and potentially withholding money from fellow NFL teams. They have vehemently denied the allegations.