Cordarrelle Patterson had sarcastic social media post about Steelers releasing him

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to move on from Cordarrelle Patterson, and the veteran running back had a very unique way of sharing the news.

Patterson revealed in what seemed like a very sarcastic social media post on Monday that he has been released by the Steelers. The four-time All-Pro returner referred to himself as “washed up” and noted that it was his day off.

“Breaking news!!! Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!” Patterson wrote.

The Steelers had not announced the news at the time of Patterson’s post.

Patterson, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, is one of the best kick returners in NFL history. He has made the Pro Bowl four times for his work on special teams, though he was also effective as a runner and receiver out of the backfield for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and 2021.

Pittsburgh signed Patterson last offseason after the NFL revamped its kickoff rules, which encouraged more returns. The 34-year-old suffered an ankle injury midway through the season and was limited to just 240 yards on 11 kick returns. Patterson also had 135 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards in 13 games.

Patterson was almost certainly being sarcastic by referring to himself as “washed up,” but his best days are likely behind him. A team may decide to give him a look in training camp based on his special teams resume alone.