Fans piled on Chris Jones for not knowing Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention

Chris Jones without a helmet
Several fans were surprised by how oblivious Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones was about the team’s precarious place in the standings entering Week 15.

The Chiefs were eliminated from postseason contention Sunday after their 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in front of a capacity crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Jones, however, did not get the memo that the team’s playoff hopes were on the line during the contest.

During his postgame press conference, Jones tried to stay positive about the team’s outlook for the remainder of the season. With his answer, he inadvertently admitted he had no clue that the Chiefs were officially out of the hunt.

“We still have a fighting chance,” Jones said before reading the room.

“Are we out of the playoffs? We are? Okay.”

Several fans expressed frustration with Jones for not being aware of such an important piece of information. Knowing the situation could have reasonably pushed Jones, and perhaps other oblivious Chiefs players, to play even harder with the season on the line.

Some pinned the blame on the Chiefs’ coaching staff for not emphasizing the game’s stakes enough for Jones to be made aware.

Jones finished the game with a pair of quarterback hits.

Even if Kansas City somehow did still have a chance, the Chiefs would have had to fight for their playoff lives without Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs superstar suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s contest, marking the spiritual end of a miserable Kansas City campaign.

