Cowboys considering 9-time Pro Bowler to replace Tyron Smith?

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow when starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant knee injury in practice last week, and they are still exploring ways to replace him. Jason Peters appears be on the list of candidates.

Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

Peters appeared in 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season. The 40-year-old spent 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before that and was consistently one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl every season from 2013-2016 and has been named a Pro Bowler nine times.

Assuming Peters is still in shape, you can understand why the Cowboys would be interested in him. They now need someone to protect Dak Prescott’s blind side until at least December, which is the earliest Smith is likely to return.

The Cowboys drafted a tackle in the first round when they selected Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. There was talk last week that Dallas reached out to another former Pro Bowler as a potential replacement for Tyron Smith, though that may not have happened.