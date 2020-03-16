pixel 1
header
Monday, March 16, 2020

Cowboys restructure Ezekiel Elliott, La’el Collins contracts to free up salary cap space

March 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys need to make some money moves in order to free up salary cap space for their high-priced players and have done so.

The Cowboys restructured the contracts for Ezekiel Elliott and La’el Collins on Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Elliott has a cap hit of $10.9 million for 2020 and Collins’s number is $8.95 million. The nature of the restructuring is unclear, but it likely pushes some of the money they were owed into future seasons.

The Cowboys have exclusive franchise tagged Dak Prescott, who is set to be paid just over $31 million. Wide receiver Amari Cooper reportedly is getting a five-year, $100 million deal that will likely pay him a great deal in 2020 against the cap. Even maneuvering a million or two to future seasons could help allow Dallas to get the key players under contract that they wanted to.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus