Jaguars’ Cam Little breaks NFL record with 68-yard field goal

Justin Tucker has officially been displaced in the record books.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little etched his name into history during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the Jaguars were trailing 6-0 and got the ball back with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

They managed to get the ball exactly to midfield and decided to give Little the chance to attempt an NFL-record 68-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. Little rose to the occasion completely and banged out a perfect kick that cleared the uprights with some room to spare, claiming the all-time record.

Take a look.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

The previous record belonged to the ex-Baltimore Ravens kicker Tucker, who won a game back in 2021 with a 66-yard strike. That was almost surpassed a few weeks ago when Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a would-be 67-yard field goal nullified by a timeout.

As for Little, he managed to beat Tucker’s record by a full two yards (with both kicks having occurred underneath a dome). If any kicker in the NFL was going to do it too, it was probably destined to be the 22-year-old Little. In just his second career season, Little already kicked an absurd 70-yard field goal for the Jags during the 2025 preseason. Now Little has managed to recreate his magic during the regular season and claim the all-time NFL record with a 68-yard rocket.