Dak Prescott had vulgar reaction to Cowboys trade

Dallas Cowboys fans are skeptical that the moves the team made ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline will have a significant impact down the stretch, but Dak Prescott seems rather excited.

The Cowboys on Tuesday traded a first-round draft pick and a second-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Dallas also acquired starting linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the day.

When asked about the Williams trade, Prescott had a vulgar response. The star quarterback said he is “f—ing pumped” and told reporters to quote him on that.

Caught Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the locker room for a comment on the Quinnen Williams trade:



“I’m fu**ing pumped. You can quote me on that.” — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 4, 2025

The Cowboys were in desperate need of defensive help, though their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night proved their issues run a lot deeper than that. Prescott still wants to make a playoff push even after the team’s 3-5-1 start, and Williams should make Dallas’ defense better.

Williams is currently playing under a four-year, $96 million contract. The Cowboys acquired two first-round picks when they traded Micah Parsons to the Dallas Cowboys before the season, and they gave up a first-rounder for Williams. Most fans are wondering why they didn’t just use the money they’ll now be spending on Williams to help pay Parsons.

Prescott probably would have preferred if the Cowboys re-signed Parsons, but the Williams trade is at least an improvement over what Dallas has prior to Tuesday’s deadline.