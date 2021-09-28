Dallas Cowboys Twitter trolls Nick Sirianni over T-shirt after win

The Dallas Cowboys’ Twitter account didn’t take long to troll Nick Sirianni after Monday night’s result.

The Cowboys hammered Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on “Monday Night Football.” The game wasn’t particularly close at most points, as Dallas led 20-7 at the half and outscored Philly 21-14 in the second half.

Following the game, the Cowboys posted a photo of a T-shirt that said “Beat Dallas” on it. The difference is the Cowboys made an edit and wrote “by” in the middle so that the shirt said “Beat by Dallas.”

What’s the story there?

You may recall that Sirianni wore a “Beat Dallas” T-shirt in the week leading up to the game (see it here). His shirt featured that exact same design.

Sirianni started things, and then the Cowboys delivered the knockout blow with a convincing win.

Maybe now that his team is 1-2, Sirianni will drop the T-shirt act.