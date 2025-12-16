ESPN analyst makes bold statement about Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hinted at a quarterback change just a day after the 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa, on Monday night. McDaniel said that “everything is on the table” while admitting the “quarterback play last night was not good enough.”

After the comments surfaced from the Dolphins coach, ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky called for Miami to bench Tua Tagovailoa and start former Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers.

“I would for the final three start Quinn Ewers,” Orlovsky said during an episode of “NFL Live.” “I’ve seen enough from Tua this year. I don’t know what the future’s going to hold.

“I think it’s time for Miami to bench Tua and see if there’s something those other two guys can bring as a glimmer of hope for their future,” Orlovsky added.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and a career-worst 15 interceptions this season. He has 4 interceptions in the last five games, and he had two straight games with 3 interceptions in October.

The other QBs on the roster are Ewers and Zach Wilson, but Orlovsky wants to see Ewers get a chance. The former Longhorns star led Texas to a College Football Playoff and was selected in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ewers started the year as the QB3 in Miami, and he has played in just one game, going 5-of-8 for 53 yards against the Cleveland Browns on October 19.

The Dolphins are 6-8 and end the year with games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

After the struggles with Tagovailoa, it might be time for the Dolphins to see if Ewers has what it takes to be a capable starting QB in the NFL.