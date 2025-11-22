Danielle Hunter praised for his classy move on Josh Allen

Danielle Hunter earned widespread praise on Thursday night for a moment of exemplary sportsmanship during the Houston Texans’ 23-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

In a game where the Texans’ defense terrorized quarterback Josh Allen with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits, Hunter– credited with two of those sacks — stood out for more than just production.

Late in the game, as Allen maneuvered in the pocket and found no room to run, Hunter wrapped him up but deliberately adjusted his tackle. Recognizing the vulnerable position, the veteran edge rusher released a potentially dangerous leg hold and switched to a safer wrap, ensuring Allen avoided serious injury.

Did Danielle Hunter just switch grips mid sack so he didn’t destroy Josh Allen’s knee?? If he did this intentionally, So much respect #BUFvsHOU #TNFonPrime #TNF pic.twitter.com/Md8QeuthoY — Cam Chandler (@camchandlerr) November 21, 2025

Though Allen got rid of the ball just before hitting the ground (nullifying the would-be sack), the intentional restraint was unmistakable on replay.

The clip quickly went viral on X, with fans and analysts lauding Hunter’s awareness and class.

In an era where questionable hits often dominate headlines, his decision highlighted that elite competition and respect for opponents can coexist. Hunter’s actions provided a refreshing reminder of the humanity that still exists within the NFL’s physical battles.