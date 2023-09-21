Davante Adams calls out Bills safety over hit to head

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams landed in the concussion protocol thanks to an illegal hit late in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Adams is very much holding a grudge against the player responsible.

Adams took a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Buffalo safety Taylor Rapp late in Sunday’s game. Rapp was flagged for the hit, and Adams landed in the concussion protocol, though the wide receiver was back practicing by Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Adams criticized Rapp for playing “out of control” and suggested that the safety’s reckless play is why he is not getting more snaps for Buffalo.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “But certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

“That’s the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

Rapp is in his first season with Buffalo after spending four seasons as a regular starter for the Los Angeles Rams. He has yet to start a game for the Bills. He has apparently rubbed some teammates the wrong way in the past, so Adams might not be alone in his feelings.