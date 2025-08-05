All-Pro WR shares pessimistic prediction about Travis Hunter

At least one former All-Pro wide receiver does not feel optimistic about Travis Hunter’s durability if he plays both ways long-term.

In an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams predicted that Hunter will run into injury problems if he plays the bulk of the snaps for years to come. Adams believes Hunter could do it for a season, but that the risk of serious injury will eventually grow to be too much.

“I don’t even think it’s possible to do. Not at a high level. It’s hard enough to go cover a punt and then be on one side,” Adams said. “That’s just a lot of mileage, man. I’m not even concerned so much if he can do it over the course of a game or a season. It’s more like, how long is his career going to be if he’s playing that many snaps? All you’re doing is doubling your risk of injury.

“I don’t wish any of that on him. I hope he can play an injury-free season and go ball out. But this is the reality. It’s already 100 percent injury guarantee. Once you get out there playing both sides, you gotta tackle Derrick Henry with that frame. He’s athletic as hell, but he’s gotta do some ninja s–t.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it abundantly clear that they plan to let Hunter play both wide receiver and cornerback as much as possible. The question becomes whether he can do so while staying effective and injury-free. That is where Adams and many others have some doubts.

Hunter did play both sides of the ball in college at Colorado, but the jump to the physicality of the NFL will be a big one. Adams is rooting for him, but does not seem too optimistic that he will be able to pull it off for years to come.