Deion Sanders shares his reaction to Shedeur’s NFL debut

Deion Sanders had an emotional reaction to his son Shedeur making his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Sanders was conducting a coaching clinic on Sunday, but in a video from Well Off Media, he was able to get away to at least see his son debut. The Colorado coach said his son Deion Jr. had called him to let him know that Shedeur was in the game.

“I was in tears. He called me screaming. Man, I’m crying right now. Leave me alone,” Sanders said during a Q&A.

Sanders has mostly kept quiet about his son’s role with the Browns, which has seen Shedeur act as a third-string quarterback for portions of the season. He did predict at one point that Shedeur would get a chance to start as a rookie, and depending on Dillon Gabriel’s status for Week 12, Sanders might be proven right on that front.

Shedeur went just 4/16 for 47 yards and an interception during Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. His play was poor and his behavior did not impress everyone, either.