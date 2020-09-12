Woman says Demaryius Thomas’ pit bulls nearly killed her dog

A Georgia woman is claiming that she and her dog were attacked by two pit bulls that belonged to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Jennifer Savage of Roswell, Ga. told Mike Petchenik of WSB-TV that she and her dog were in her front yard when two pit bulls charged and attacked them.

“I look up, not even paying attention, and I see two pit bulls charging at me, showing their teeth and growling at me,” Savage said. “We tumbled down a hill with the pit bulls and all of a sudden I remember being on top of Berkley, shielding his body from them while they were taking huge chunks out of him.”

Savage said her dog required surgery, while she required stitches. A police report stated that the pit bulls belong to Thomas.

Thomas, a Super Bowl champion with Denver, is currently a free agent. He also had an unwelcome brush with the law last year.