Dennis Allen responds to accusations of dirty play

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen on Monday responded to accusations of dirty play after a hit that injured Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles were livid with the Saints over a hit by defensive lineman Khristian Boyd early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Boud’s hit knocked Smith’s helmet off and put him in the concussion protocol, ruling the wide receiver out for the game. Smith’s forward progression had been stopped when Boyd came in with a helmet-to-helmet collision, though the hit was bizarrely not flagged during the game.

After the game, Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson referred to the hit as “the dirtiest s— I ever saw in football.”

Allen defended his team on Monday, denying that there was any intent on such hits. The head coach argued that the Saints are taught to play hard and compete until the down is over.

“Our guys play extremely hard. We’re going to compete until the down is over,” Allen said. “I don’t think we play dirty. That’s not the way we teach it. But we do play hard.”

One can certainly see why the Eagles were infuriated by the hit, and it would not be a shock if Boyd hears from the league office over it. It may have been a factor in a heated confrontation at the end of the game as well.

The Eagles got the last laugh with a 15-12 win, but they may be without Smith for at least a week as he remains in concussion protocol.