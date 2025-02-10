 Skip to main content
Eagles fans had disrespectful move for Chiefs during Super Bowl blowout

February 9, 2025
by Grey Papke
Eagles helmet

Philadelphia Eagles fans pulled a disrespectful move on the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of their blowout win in Super Bowl LIX.

Eagles fans spent part of the fourth quarter mockingly doing the Chiefs’ signature tomahawk chop. The chant was loud enough that it could be clearly heard on the FOX television broadcast, and caught on with most of the pro-Eagles crowd at the Caesars Superdome.

The Eagles were up 40-6 when this was going on, so they felt pretty secure in taunting their foes. The fact that some Chiefs fans left early during the blowout made the fan breakdown in the stadium look even more lopsided in favor of Eagles fans.

The tomahawk chop is a signature move of Chiefs fans and is done at the start of every home game at Arrowhead Stadium. Eagles fans are unquestionably aware of that and wanted to twist the knife a bit. They were even willing to take on Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, so trashing the Chiefs and their fans in general was never going to be out of bounds.