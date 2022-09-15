Eagles fans file lawsuit against Commanders over railing collapse

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Washington Commanders over a railing collapse at FedEx Field earlier this year.

Four New Jersey-based fans are suing the Commanders, alleging that they are still recovering from injuries sustained in the postgame collapse at FedEx Field in January. Video at the time showed a group of Eagles fans leaning over a railing seeking to high-five Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when the railing collapsed, sending several people falling out of the stands and into the tunnel.

The new lawsuit, as obtained by Ida Domingo of ABC 7 in Washington, alleges that the fans were not warned about leaning against the railing at any point, and were actually directed there by stadium security. The suit also alleges that the victims were treated in a “callous and indifferent manner” and received no help from team staff or security workers after the fall, with Hurts the only person who stopped to check on the well-being of the fans that fell.

The plaintiffs are seeking upwards of $75,000 per person, and allege that they suffered “cervical strains, muscle strains, bone contusions, cuts, headaches and “other potential long-term effects, both physical and emotional” as a result of the fall.

Hurts actually sent a letter directly to the Commanders seeking assurances that steps would be taken to protect fans in the future. He would certainly qualify as a witness, not to mention the various video of the incident.

The suit will be yet another legal issue for the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder, who is already facing scrutiny over other allegations relating to workplace conduct and financial impropriety.