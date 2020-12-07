Report: Eagles OL Jamon Brown kicked out of team hotel

Jamon Brown was released by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season following a poor stretch of play, and it sounds like a rough year continued for the veteran offensive lineman over the weekend.

Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn reports that Brown was kicked out of the Eagles’ team hotel on Saturday and sent home for conduct detrimental to the team. It’s unclear what the specific violation was.

Brown, who was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in the third round back in 2015, was released by the Eagles following a Week 6 game in which he allowed two sacks, four quarterback hits, three hurries and nine pressures. He was then re-signed to the team’s practice squad and had been elevated to the active roster twice as a reserve lineman.

Brown, 27, was originally signed by the Eagles off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad back in September. We’ve seen NFL players find themselves in trouble this season for violating COVID-19 protocols, so it’s possible Brown committed some sort of violation on that front.