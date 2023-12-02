Eagles linked to possible reunion with beloved 3-time Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to make another Super Bowl run this season. Could they be planning to bring a former Eagles champ along for the ride?

The Arizona Cardinals granted Ertz’s request to be waived in order to join a contender this season. The 3-time Pro Bowler successfully cleared waivers Friday and will have the freedom to choose his next landing spot.

Reports have already linked Ertz to three AFC contenders. But the Eagles are likely to be in the mix of the tight end’s services, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Ertz is also just a few Eagles games short of franchise history. He needs 11 catches to pass Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Harold Carmichael for the team receptions record of 589.

Former Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz cleared waivers today and is now free to sign with any team, per source. The Eagles, a franchise for which Ertz needs 11 catches to pass Harold Carmichael and become their all-time leading receiver, are expected to have interest in re-signing him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2023

The Eagles currently have Dallas Goedert as their primary tight end. Ertz helped mentor Goedert up until the former Super Bowl champion was traded to the Cardinals in 2021.

Ertz is currently dealing with a quad injury he sustained in Week 7 but is expected to recover before the end of the regular season. He tallied 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Ertz was the Eagles’ top receiver from 2016 to 2019. He has 569 catches for 6,267 yards with 38 touchdowns in 9 seasons with Philadelphia.