Report: Eagles looking to trade Alshon Jeffery

The Philadelphia Eagles have not stopped trying to trade wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are still shopping Jeffery around the league. Two major factors make a trade unlikely, however.

#Eagles are still trying to trade WR Alshon Jeffery — as they have since early last season — NFL sources said. But his contract ($9.91M base) and injury situation (has yet to practice following Lisfranc foot surgery) make it improbable. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 5, 2020

Jeffery’s nearly $10 million salary would be enough of an impediment to any trade. The fact that he hasn’t practiced since his December surgery makes it even more unlikely. The Eagles have wanted to move Jeffery all offseason, and it’s not a surprise that they’ve failed to do so.

Jeffery was limited to ten games last season. He caught 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.