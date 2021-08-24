ESPN analyst has ridiculous comment on Jaguars

Many TV personalities are in a race to scream the loudest and express the hottest of takes. That’s how you end up with analysts on ESPN already calling for peoples’ jobs after two preseason games.

Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback who is now an analyst with ESPN, thinks Urban Meyer should be prepared to fire his offensive coordinator after fewer than two preseason games.

Check out what Orlovsky tweeted during the “Monday Night Football” game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

1 game and 1 series into pre season and the @Jaguars play calling makes me angry. Very angry — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 24, 2021

Legit. Urban Meyer should already be thinking of a new OC This ish archaic — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 24, 2021

You got that? Not even after the game was completed, Orlovsky was saying Meyer needs to think about firing offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. It’s week 2 of the preseason. That’s just crazy.

The Jags did not look good. Their quarterbacks weren’t delivering behind a leaky offensive line. But let’s not forget something Orlovsky seems to be forgetting: IT’S THE PRESEASON! Yes, these games are meaningless. You can’t call for a coordinator’s job based on their preseason game plans. Meyer openly grumbled about having to hold back in the preseason.

Remember that the 2008 Detroit Lions went 4-0 in the preseason. Then they went 0-16 in the regular season. It was in the preseason that Ryan Leaf outplayed Peyton Manning.

You just don’t make decisive judgments like that based on the preseason.

Now, if the Jags look terrible through two months and their offense stinks, you can say those things about Bevell. but you have to at least see what they look like in the regular season first. It’s just an unfair criticism and foolish to call for someone’s job when part of the job is to not show their best stuff.