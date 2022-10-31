Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts

The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).

QB sneak on the goal line. Heinicke gives the #Commanders the lead pic.twitter.com/KBIE1Kn58a — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 30, 2022

The Commanders won the game by that same 17-16 score after the Colts ran out of time, which meant great news for Heinicke. The veteran signal-caller gets a nice bonus for every Commanders win in which he plays at least 60 percent of the snaps. Heinicke has also said that he uses part of his bonus money to buy new Air Jordans … in the colors of the team he just beat.

As a result, everyone online made the same joke about Heinicke’s imminent addition of new blue-and-white Air Jordans (the Colts’ team colors).

Taylor Heinicke will be getting a blue and white pair of new Jordan's now — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 30, 2022

Taylor Heinicke with them blue Jordans after the Colts win pic.twitter.com/2vUHjHBn4Z — Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) October 30, 2022

Taylor Heinicke typing in blue and white Jordan’s on his plane ride home pic.twitter.com/pAqc2ZEzSp — No el (@MicahKappel) October 30, 2022

Taylor Heinicke’s Jordan’s on Monday pic.twitter.com/7sroBP6iNF — mo’s unbiased football things (@MoAburish) October 30, 2022

Heinicke already showed up to his press conference last week with some rocking Air Jordans in the colors of the team that he beat in Week 7. Now Heinicke has set himself up for a well-deserved encore performance as well.