Falcons sign infamous veteran quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons are adding a player whose name will make many NFL fans wince.

Falcons writer Terrin Waack reported on Tuesday that Atlanta has signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. The 30-year-old Peterman will be joining the team’s practice squad for the moment.

Peterman, a former fifth-round draft pick, is forever infamous for one of the worst games in NFL history that he produced as a rookie on the Buffalo Bills in 2017. In what was Peterman’s first career start, he somehow managed to throw five interceptions in a single half against the Chargers. It never got any better for Peterman from there either as he has made just four total starts since then, losing all but one of them. For his pro career, Peterman owns a stat line of four touchdowns to 13 interceptions with a dismal completion percentage of 53.1.

After spending the last two seasons as a backup for the Chicago Bears, Peterman was with both the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason but subsequently got waived by both teams. Now he will join a Falcons squad that is in need of a new QB3 after trading Taylor Heinicke to an AFC team several days ago. Peterman should be nothing more than a depth piece behind four-time Pro Bowl starter Kirk Cousins and rookie backup Michael Penix Jr.