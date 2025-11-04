Falcons have signed a new kicker

The Atlanta Falcons are making yet another kicker change after their late-game disaster against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Atlanta has also waived Parker Romo in a corresponding move.

Gonzalez last played for the Washington Commanders after signing with them midway through the 2024 season. He appeared in six games and made 5-of-7 field goals and was a perfect 19-for-19 on extra points.

Gonzalez was also Washington’s kicker during the playoffs last year. He made 7-of-8 kicks in three postseason games, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the opening round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 3-for-3 in an NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders released Gonzalez last offseason after they signed Matt Gay.

The Falcons lost 24-23 to the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Michael Penix Jr. led a late touchdown drive that should have tied the game, but Romo missed the extra point. Romo was roasted by fans on social media.

Romo replaced longtime Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo after the latter missed a game-tying field goal attempt in the final seconds of Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Romo was outstanding in his first game this season and carried the Falcons to a victory. He was shaky after that, particularly on longer field goals.

The Falcons are Gonzalez’s seventh different NFL team.