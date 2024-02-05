Giants have hired a new defensive coordinator

The New York Giants have hired a replacement for Wink Martindale.

The Giants on Monday hired Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator. The Giants took their time in going through their search before deciding on Bowen.

— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 5, 2024

Bowen, 37, had spent the last three seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator under Mike Vrable. Tennessee’s defense ranked 18th in yards and 16th in points last season. They were 14th in points in 2022 and ranked 6th in 2021. Bowen’s teams were strong in defending the run but struggled more with the passing game.

Martindale had been the Giants’ defensive coordinator under Brian Daboll the last two seasons. However, the two reportedly had some issues, which led to Martindale’s departure.

Bowen’s status with the Titans was somewhat in flux. Tennessee has hired Brian Callahan as their new head coach. He was assessing all defensive coordinator options, and apparently during that time Bowen got hired by the Giants.