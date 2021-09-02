Look: Hurricane Ida moved massive trailer at Saints’ practice facility

Hurricane Ida did unthinkable damage in the state of Louisiana and has caused six direct deaths and four indirect deaths. The hurricane was the second-most intense to strike Louisiana, behind Hurricane Katrina. It did billions of dollars of damage to the state.

To give you an idea of how powerful the winds were during the storm, take a look at this. The New Orleans Saints have a 6.5 ton cold trailer at their practice facility in Metairie, La. that players enter to cool off. Hurricane Ida moved the trailer 10 feet.

Back at their training facility in Metairie, La., the Saints have a cold trailer that gets to 37 degrees to cool off players in-between practice periods. Hurricane Ida’s 150 mph winds hit the 6.5 ton trailer and moved it 10 feet. pic.twitter.com/x6zNMc10wp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2021

That’s a trailer that weighs 13,000 pounds. And it was moved 10 feet. That’s what 150-mph winds can do.

The Saints are practicing at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas currently. Their Week 1 game against the Packers has been moved to Jacksonville. Hopefully the damage to their facilities wasn’t too extensive.