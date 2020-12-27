Jarvis Landry tweets reaction to unfortunate COVID news

Jarvis Landry shared his reaction via Twitter on Saturday to the disappointing news about his Week 16 status.

Landry is one of four Cleveland Browns receivers who will not be able to play in the team’s game on Sunday against the New York Jets. Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were all deemed high-risk contacts of B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns will not have most of their receivers for the game.

Landry, who until now has not missed a game in his NFL career, tweeted a one-word reaction: “annoyed.”

ANNOYED — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 26, 2020

This is a terrible break for the team, and everyone is hoping there will not be a spread of COVID-19 within the organization.

What a bummer for Landry, who has worked so hard to never miss a game but sees his streak end for this reason. And what really stinks for the franchise is to have this come up at a time when they’re on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2002.