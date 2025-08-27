Jason Kelce had a vulgar reaction to Travis and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Jason Kelce knew about his brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift before the public, and the former All-Pro had a somewhat predictable reaction to the news.

Swift and Travis Kelce announced in a social media post on Tuesday that they are engaged. The latest episode of Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast was released on Wednesday, and Jason kicked it off by addressing the big engagement.

Jason said the episode was recorded on Monday and that Travis did not take part because it was the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s day off. The elder Kelce sent a congratulatory message to his younger brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law.

“He is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at ‘New Heights’ to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!” Jason shouted. “The proposal heard ’round the world! F– yeah!”

Swift appeared on the “New Heights” podcast for the first time ever earlier this month, and the episode set all kinds of records. It sounds like Swift and Travis may have already been engaged at the time it was recorded, though they did not let on.

Many people who are close to Travis and Swift shared their reactions to the engagement news on Tuesday, and Jason’s was right on brand.