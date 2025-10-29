Disgruntled 49ers WR has deleted his social media accounts

Disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings seemingly sent a message to the team with the NFL trade deadline looming.

Jennings abruptly deleted his Instagram account this week, even though it had been active all season up to this point.

Interesting timing ahead of the trade deadline. #49ers WR Jauan Jennings has deleted his IG page.



Something? Nothing? pic.twitter.com/a1ncnZheQG — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) October 29, 2025

Naturally, any move like this will spark speculation about what it might mean and whether the player is trying to send a message. Jennings sought a new contract in the offseason and did not get it, though the Niners did add $3 million in incentives to his existing deal as a compromise. That has not been enough to keep Jennings happy, as he has seemingly clashed with coach Kyle Shanahan at times.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had reported earlier Wednesday that the 49ers could trade Jennings, and that both sides could use “a fresh start.”

Jennings has failed to build on his breakout campaign of 2024. He only has 18 catches this season for 212 yards and a touchdown while only catching half of his targets.

At 5-3, the 49ers are firmly in the playoff race. Presumably, they will only consider trading Jennings if he is too much of a distraction or it improves them going forward.