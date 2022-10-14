Jerry Jones answers 1 big question about Daniel Snyder

There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan.

ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources who claim Snyder is essentially threatening to blackmail some of his peers. Snyder and the Commanders have been at the center of multiple investigations in recent months, and the 57-year-old is said to be gathering “dirt” on other owners and commissioner Roger Goodell in case there is an effort to push him out.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Friday, Jones was asked if he has gotten a sense that Snyder will be pressured or forced to sell the Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys owner insisted he has not.

Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan about those who say the NFL wants Dan Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders and if he has gotten that sense from the other NFL owners: “I do not. And that’s all I’ve got to say about it. But I do not.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Jones was also asked about ESPN’s sources saying Snyder has “a file” on him. The 80-year-old joked that there are many people who would love to spy on him.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on ESPN’s Dan Snyder story: “I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me. Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Jones was once considered a mentor and friend of Snyder’s. There are indications that the relationship between the two has deteriorated and Snyder is quickly losing support around the NFL.

There is said to be one thing Snyder could do in order to win back the trust of his fellow owners, but things seem to get worse for him by the month.