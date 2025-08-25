Jerry Jones had noteworthy exchange with Micah Parsons’ mother

Micah Parsons has requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys as he seeks a new contract, but it does not seem like there are any hard feelings between the star pass rusher’s mother and team owner Jerry Jones.

Parsons’ mother, Sherese Parsons, was in attendance for Friday night’s preseason game between the Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At one point while Jones was signing autographs, a staffer informed the 82-year-old that Sherese wanted to say hello.

Jones and Sherese, who was wearing here son’s No. 11 jersey, hugged one another and were all smiles. Jones jokingly asked Mrs. Parsons, “Now, Micah, why aren’t you out there playing? You act like you want some money or something.”

Parsons’ mother seemed to get a kick out of the joke and then posed for a photo with Jones. You can see the video here.

It would be hard for Cowboys fans to view the exchange as anything other than a positive sign. Sherese and Jones looked like old friends, which is somewhat surprising given how tense things have gotten between Jones and Micah.

Parsons has a close relationship with his mother, and it certainly looked like Sherese still thinks highly of her son’s boss.

There is still time for Parsons and the Cowboys to reach an agreement before Week 1. Another NFC East star who had requested a trade signed an extension with his team on Monday, so perhaps Parsons will be next.